Superbowl LVI halftime show will be first to feature ASL performers in broadcast

The National Football League (NFL) and the National Association of the Deaf (NAD) are honored to bring an elevated accessibility experience to the Pepsi Super Bowl LVI Halftime Show with talented American Sign Language (ASL) artists.

Viewers can access this elevated experience on NBCSports.com and the NBC Sports app.

For the first time in its history, the Pepsi Super Bowl Halftime Show starring Dr. Dre, Snoop Dogg, Eminem, Mary J. Blige, and Kendrick Lamar will include ASL artists.

Famed Deaf musicians Warren “Wawa” Snipe and Sean Forbes will sign the Halftime Show.

Super Bowl LVI will take place at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles, California on February 13, 2022.

At Super Bowl LV last year, Wawa wowed the world with his ASL rendition of the National Anthem and America the Beautiful, with his performance viewed by more than 8 million people.

Wawa has been a trailblazer as an acclaimed recording artist in the Hip Hop world and developed his own niche: Dip Hop, which he defines as “Hip Hop through deaf eyes.” Wawa is thrilled to return to the Super Bowl and fulfill his dream of bringing the beauty of ASL to the Halftime Show.

Sean Forbes is a long-time Deaf hip hop artist from Detroit who has produced several hit songs. In 2011 Sean released a music video called “Let’s Mambo” featuring Oscar award-winning actress and two-time Super Bowl pregame performer Marlee Matlin.

In 2012 Sean released his debut album Perfect Imperfection and toured the world promoting it. In February of 2020, Forbes released an album called “Little Victories” which reached #1 on the iTunes and Amazon charts for a hip-hop album, and #1 on Amazon for nationwide album sales upon its release.

Sean is the co-founder of DPAN (Deaf Professional Arts Network) a 501c3 nonprofit which showcases the talents of deaf performers worldwide and also ensures that music is artistically accessible to the Deaf Community.

Viewers can enjoy the full ASL performances of the Pepsi Super Bowl Halftime Show, as well as the National Anthem and America the Beautiful performed by Sandra Mae Frank, acclaimed Deaf actress from NBC’s “New Amsterdam,” on NBCSports.com and the NBC Sports app.