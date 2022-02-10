Texas Rangers Baseball Foundation accepting applications for 2022 Charley Pride Fellowship Program

Texas Rangers Baseball Foundation to offer five undergraduate students from diverse backgrounds a 10-week front office fellowship

The Texas Rangers Baseball Foundation has officially opened applications for the 2022 Charley Pride Fellowship Program. In its second year, the program will again see five college students from diverse backgrounds spend their summer working in the Texas Rangers front office for this unique internship program.

Prominent Dallas businessman Roland Parrish and his Parrish Charitable Foundation are partnering with the Rangers Foundation in the Pride Fellowship Program for the second consecutive year.

“Last year’s inaugural class of Charley Pride Fellows proved how successful this program can be through their outstanding commitment to working in the Texas Rangers organization,” said Neil Leibman, Texas Rangers President, Business Operations and Chief Operating Officer, and Texas Rangers Baseball Foundation Chairman. “Many of them have already achieved great success and received full-time job offers to continue their careers in the sports industry. In fact, Kendall Coleman accepted an offer within the Rangers own baseball operations department.

“We are looking forward to welcoming a new group of incredible Fellows who will surely leave a lasting impact on our front office.”

Created in honor of late country music star and close friend of the Texas Rangers organization, Charley Pride, this program aims to build a launching pad for students from diverse backgrounds looking to gain experience in a baseball front office.

“I will forever be in debt to the Texas Rangers for giving me this incredible career opportunity in sports,” said Ashley Go, former Charley Pride Fellow. “This Fellowship not only introduced me to the most supportive people, but it also gave me valuable experiences that don’t come often in life. I am grateful to have learned more about baseball, but more importantly learned how many different and amazing people it takes to put together a successful organization.”

The Foundation will hire, train and support five Fellows as they rotate through three front office departments. Fellows will select their departmental rotation based on their interests. These students will gain valuable skills during the 10-week program that will benefit them should they choose to pursue a career in sports or any other industry.

To apply for the 2022 Charley Pride Fellowship Program, visit texasrangers.com/charleypridefellowship.

Additional program details and application requirements are outlined below:

Background

Charley Pride is an American icon and Texas treasure that has exemplified military service, music entertainment and America’s pastime, baseball. Having recorded over 30 number 1 hits with Grammy and Country Music Association Awards under his belt, Charley’s first love was always baseball. He pitched professionally in the Negro and Minor Leagues throughout the 1950s before embarking on his Hall of Fame singing career of more than 60 years. He then became a regular participant at Texas Rangers spring training camps in Pompano Beach and Port Charlotte, Florida and Surprise, Arizona, working out with the team and staging an annual clubhouse concert for players and staff, a tradition that continued through the spring of 2020. On March 14, 2021, the Rangers honored Charley’s memory by dedicating one of the practice fields at their Surprise, Arizona complex as Charley Pride Field.

The Rangers were honored to have Charley be part of the team’s ownership group for more than ten years. A longtime resident of the Dallas-Fort Worth area, he was a regular at Rangers home games when his schedule permitted. He sang The Star-Spangled Banner one final time before the first regular- season game played at Globe Life Field on July 24, 2020.

Program

The Texas Rangers Baseball Foundation established the Charley Pride Fellowship Program to help create a launching pad for rising juniors and seniors in college from diverse backgrounds to gain experience inside a baseball front office. The Foundation will hire, train and support the five Fellows as they transition through a ten-week rotation within different Texas Rangers Baseball Club departments. Departments available for these fellows include IT Operations & Applications, Sports & Entertainment, Baseball Operations, Communications, Partnerships & Client Services, Marketing, Ballpark Entertainment, Promotions & Production, Ticket Sales & Service, Business Analytics & Ticket Strategy.

These students will be able to experience firsthand what front office executives experience daily while exposing them to the business side of baseball. This unique opportunity will place candidates in roles with the Rangers while providing them with valuable cross-disciplinary experience which will benefit them should they choose to pursue a career in professional baseball or any other industry.

The details of the program were in the process of being finalized when Mr. Pride passed away on December 12, 2020, at the age of 86. The program was officially announced on March 18, 2021, what would have been Mr. Pride’s 87th birthday. Officials from the Texas Rangers were joined in the announcement by Mr. Pride’s wife Rozene Pride, his son Dion Pride, his longtime friends and fellow Country Music stars Garth Brooks, Larry Gatlin, and Neal McCoy, and prominent Dallas businessman Roland Parrish.

Eligibility

• Seeking employees from diverse backgrounds to apply

• Candidates must be rising college Juniors or Seniors (enrolled in a bachelor’s degree program)

• Minimum GPA of 2.5

• A passion for and knowledge of baseball is helpful but not required

• A ten-week commitment to participate in Pride Fellowship Program

Application Documentation

• Resume

• Cover letter

• Transcript

• A personal statement (500 words or less)

• Two letters of recommendation

Pride Fellow Implementation

The Texas Rangers Baseball Foundation will provide five Pride Fellows per calendar year for other departments within the organization. These fellows would not take the place of existing ball club internships, but rather have a different experience provided to them.

Pride Fellows would commit to:

• A ten-week opportunity, 20-hour workweek

• A three-department rotation based on their interests

• No absences (unless excused due to illness, etc.)

Fellowship Positions

A “Charley Pride Fellow” will be able to select three departments to work in during their time with the Rangers. This person will experience firsthand what front office executives experience daily while exposing them to the professional baseball industry. Departments available to fellows include IT Operations & Applications, Sports & Entertainment, Baseball Operations, Communications, Partnerships & Client Services, Marketing, Ballpark Entertainment, Promotions & Production, Ticket Sales & Service, Business Analytics & Ticket Strategy.

Timeline

• January 12, 2022: Applications Open

• April 1, 2022: Applications Due

• May 30, 2022: First Day of Fellowship

• August 5, 2022: Last Day of Fellowship