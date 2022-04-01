Bishop Arts Theatre hosts regional premiere of ‘Bars & Measures’

Bishop Arts Theatre Center (BATC) is thrilled to announce the regional premiere production of Idris Goodwin’s poignant play, Bars & Measures.

The production will be directed by Jiles King and opens April 14, 2022 through May 1, 2022. Bars & Measures tell the story of two brothers, both musicians. The classical pianist is Christian. The jazz bassist is Muslim.

When Bilal is accused of being a terrorist and jailed awaiting trial, Eric tries to stay connected by pushing aside his own classical aspirations in order to learn big brother’s jazz style. Separated by prison bars and religious convictions, the brothers scat and be-bop through their shared language of music.

As his brother’s trial progresses, Eric becomes disillusioned and struggles to decide if he believes the charges levied against his beloved older brother, or if false accusations make him a beleaguered martyr to a prejudiced, paranoid nation.

The cast is made up of five talented, local artists – Christian Wilson, Marena Riyard, Alexander Johshi, Eric Carter, and Laila Kharrat – under the direction of Jiles King. Mr. King is an accomplished theater, television & film director and producer.

He is the producing executive director of dfwblackarts.com where he produces the annual Irma P. Hall black theatre awards, now in its 3rd year. Jiles returns to the BATC stage for the fourth time to lead the creative team in this searing production.

The performance will be held in-person at the Bishop Arts Theatre Center located at 215 S. Tyler Street, Dallas, TX 75208. Face masks are encouraged but not required, however, proof of vaccine status is mandatory or a negative COVID-19 test within 72 hours of the ticketed show. Covid tests will be made available free of charge. All cast, crew members, staff, and volunteers have been fully vaccinated. For detailed safety protocols, visit BATC’s Safety At The Bishop webpage.

Tickets can be purchased online anytime at www.bishopartstheatre.org or by calling the box office at (214) 948-0716, Monday through Friday from 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. Individual tickets range from $18 to $30. Discount tickets are available for groups of 15 or more and may be purchased by calling the box office.