Plano ISD teens can now apply for Mayor’s Summer Internship

Qualifying Plano ISD sophomores and juniors can apply now through March 1 for the Plano Mayor’s Summer Internship Program. Presented by Capital One, the competitive “learn-and-earn” program connects students from Plano’s award-winning and nationally recognized school district with some of the area’s top corporations and nonprofits. The eight-week paid internship program – offering remote and on-site placements, or a combination of both – runs June 7-July 30 (although some start dates are flexible).

Students earn a minimum of $10 per hour working 20-40 hours per week. Only the first 400 applications will be accepted, so students are encouraged to apply early to avoid being waitlisted.

Entering the eighth year of the program (and marking his last year as mayor), Plano Mayor Harry LaRosiliere reports that students reap invaluable benefits from being immersed in the professional workplace. Although most internships were virtual last year due to the pandemic, interns still had an opportunity to observe company operations, network with upper-level management, learn the do’s and don’ts of working remotely and gain exposure to a wide array of careers that will help propel them onto the path of attaining a college degree and beginning a career. This year, Mayor LaRosiliere hopes to increase the number of AVID (Advancement Via Individual Determination) students in the program, as well as students who will be first-generation college students.

Mayor LaRosiliere and Plano ISD Superintendent Sara Bonser will announce the 2021 internship program during a virtual kickoff Thursday, Feb. 25, at 11 a.m. Interested businesses may participate by registering via email to vicki@vwaitgroup.com by Feb. 24, at 5 p.m.

And with COVID-19’s arrival in North Texas nearly a year ago, the Plano Mayor’s Summer Internship Program and its devoted business and nonprofit partners are fully prepared to safely provide summer jobs, offering a hybrid of remote and on-site jobs with strict safety protocols enforced in the workplace.

To qualify, students must complete an online application, which includes two short essays. Additionally, applicants must be a sophomore or junior at a Plano ISD high school; have a cumulative 3.0 GPA (minimum) and solid attendance record; be 16 years of age by June 7, 2021; be eligible to work in the United States; and be able to work the entire eight weeks of the internship from June 7-July 30 (or dates determined by the employer).

In addition, students must attend the rigorous Intern Prep virtual event on Saturday, March 20 – focusing on resume development, interviewing, business communication, professional dress and personal goal planning – to be eligible for the Job Fair on Thursday, April 22, which is expected to attract dozens of employers. Selected students will receive a formal job offer via email in May. If chosen, students will then complete two days of Intern Enrichment and Orientation June 2-3, when business soft skills, networking, teambuilding and work-readiness topics will be addressed. A Community Service Day will be held this summer, when interns come together and give back in a meaningful way.

The program culminates with the newly elected mayor hosting an end-of-summer luncheon honoring the interns and employers on Monday, July 26, at Hilton Granite Park.

In addition to presenting sponsor Capital One, Plano ISD is a major partner and JPMorgan Chase is the Job Fair sponsor. (They also are underwriting 20 interns in the technology and healthcare industries and the nonprofit sector.) Other program sponsors are Atmos Energy, Bank of America, Boeing, City of Plano, Dallas Mavericks, FedEx Office, Granite Properties, Liberty Mutual, NTT DATA Services and Oncor. Companies are encouraged to sign up at planomayorsinterns.org, so that more students may be selected.

Deadline for businesses and nonprofits to sign up is April 15

Businesses and nonprofits – big and small – are encouraged to sign up and hire one or more interns. Businesses may also underwrite an intern at a nonprofit or government agency, or become a program sponsor. Companies pay a $500 program fee for each intern that covers training and enrichment activities, the Job Fair and the luncheon ticket.

Details and the online application are available at planomayorsinterns.org. For student-related questions, contact Mary Peltier at mary.peltier@vwaitgroup.com. Companies interested in signing up may contact Vicki Wait at vicki@vwaitgroup.com.