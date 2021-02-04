The Dallas Foundation announces nine recipients of Women’s Philanthropy Institute 2020 grants

The Dallas Foundation, the first community foundation in Texas, is proud to announce the recipients of the Mary M. Jalonick Women’s Philanthropy Institute 2020 grants. The Women’s Philanthropy Institute granted $150K to nonprofit organizations that have made a tremendous impact throughout North Texas during 2020.

In addition to After8toEducate which received the largest award, a $50K grant, eight additional nonprofits each received a grant of $12,500 including: Agape Clinic, Aspire, Shared Housing Center, Vickery Trading Company, Bonton Farms, Interfaith Family Services and Vogel Alcove.

“The Women’s Philanthropy Institute is a critical part of The Dallas Foundation’s mission in investing in tomorrow’s Dallas,” said Matthew Randazzo, CEO of The Dallas Foundation. “Through this program, women philanthropists are inspired and empowered to become confident and engaged donors. This year’s members could not have picked a more timely or impactful organization to support than After8toEducate, and we are thrilled to support them with these funds.”

Founded by Dallas entrepreneur Jorge Baldor, After8toEducate is the first all-encompassing program to support unsheltered high school youth in Dallas. With more than 4,000 homeless students in Dallas Independent School District (DISD), After8toEducate brings together community resources to reduce the number of unsheltered young adults and foster self-sufficiency. The organization offers an umbrella solution to allow unsheltered high school students to develop academically, emotionally and socially.

The Women’s Philanthropy Institute was established by The Dallas Foundation in response to an expressed interest by women donors who wanted to learn more about their community and its needs. Based on the belief that first-hand observations provide a better view of the community, The Dallas Foundation created this program to meet women at every stage of their philanthropic journey, while connecting them with the needs of the community and the organizations addressing those needs.

“The Women’s Philanthropy Institute is proud to support After8toEducate and their mission to reduce homelessness with our city’s youth,” said Julie Diaz, Vice President of Philanthropic Partnerships at The Dallas Foundation. “Each of the nonprofits who received funding this year is making a monumental impact across North Texas, and the Women’s Philanthropy Institute was honored to learn more about each of their missions throughout the year.”

The Women’s Philanthropy Institute typically visits four to five nonprofits in the Dallas-area each year. Following each visit, members learn how to strategically evaluate a nonprofit, including a review of financial documents and organizational structure, led by The Dallas Foundation’s Chief Impact Officer. At the end of the year, the group votes on which agency will receive the largest grant from the Mary M. Jalonick Women’s Philanthropy Institute Fund held at The Dallas Foundation. Grant money is raised by contributions from members. In the past five years, more than 200 women have participated in Women’s Philanthropy Institute program and activities, granting more than $15.5 million to the community through the Institute and their personal giving.

“After8toEducate is incredibly thankful to The Dallas Foundation’s Women’s Philanthropy Institute for this grant and their investment in Dallas’ unsheltered youth,” said Jorge Baldor, After8toEducate Founder and Board Chair. “These funds granted by The Women’s Philanthropy Institute will help us continue to provide resources to more than 4,000 homeless students enrolled in Dallas Independent School District, guiding them to healthy and productive lives.”

For more information about The Dallas Foundation and Women’s Philanthropy Institute, please visit www.dallasfoundation.org.