Walker’s Legacy, the largest digital platform for multicultural women in business, has announced that effective March 1, 2021, Ayris T. Scales will be the CEO of Walker’s Legacy Foundation and the Managing Director of Walker’s Legacy.

Ayris T. Scales has built a strong reputation as a champion of women, entrepreneurs, and underinvested communities in the public, private and not-for-profit sectors. Scales has nearly 20 years of leadership experience at both the local and national levels addressing racial and gender inequities. In 2018, Ayris was appointed by DC Mayor Muriel Bowser to serve as the District’s official Chief Service Officer where she led Serve DC, the Mayor’s Office on Volunteerism and Partnerships.

“Ayris has demonstrated herself as a leader at all levels. She is committed to advancing economic opportunities, expanding networks and driving solutions, stated Natalie Madeira Cofield, Founder & departing CEO. “We believe wholeheartedly that she is a phenomenal choice to shepherd the organization into its next era and aid in supporting the organization’s advancement and expansion.”

 

Previously, Ayris was the Vice President of Economic Growth and Jobs for World Business Chicago (WBC). She also has the distinct honor of having served as the inaugural Executive Director of the DC Promise Neighborhood Initiative (DCPNI), a flagship organization under President Obama’s White House Neighborhood Revitalization Initiative to end generational poverty. She is a sought-after advisor, speaker, moderator, lecturer, and blogger. Her work has been featured in Fast Company, Ebony, Fox, ABC, and NBC news affiliates, Telemundo, Blackher.us, and numerous other publications.

“I am honored to take the helm of this illustrious organization. Advancing entrepreneurship, building generational wealth, creating a legacy and empowering women economically are what keeps me up at night,’’ said Ayris T. Scales, incoming CEO and Managing Director. There is no greater time than now to uphold the vision of our founder and to amplify the mission of our work.”

Scales utilizes a mission-centered approach to generate solutions which has led to transformative public-private partnerships with numerous global brands, as well as innovative policies and initiatives in which she has secured over $50M in funding, and overseen more than $100M in grants and subsidies. Ayris has held leadership roles in Indianapolis, Savannah, Atlanta, Chicago, and Washington, DC.

After 11 years, Cofield departs from the organization to join the Small Business Administration where she has been appointed to serve as the Assistant Administrator for the Office of Women’s Business Ownership, effective Monday, March 1, 2021.

Walker’s Legacy was founded in 2009 as a quarterly women in business lecture series designed to inspire women of all ages to walk into their professional passion and purpose.

